Hijo de Brad Pitt lo acusa de ser un pésimo padre: “Maldito ser humano horrible”; él habría reaccionado

Ivies Up! The first Black sorority just gained a very familiar face as a member!



Congratulations to Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who just joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at @SpelmanCollege!



We see you and can’t wait to see all you… pic.twitter.com/nddw67amAm