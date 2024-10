Fallece icónico actor de Marvel a los 89 años en medio de su lucha contra el cáncer

R.I.P. Nicholas Pryor

January 28, 1935 – October 7, 2024

His acting credits are crazy - 174 movies & shows on IMDB. Always great, but the absolute pinnacle has to be his starring roll as Barbara Feldon's crazy-but-sane husband, Andy, in Michael Ritchie's brilliant Smile (1975). pic.twitter.com/s99uuWoldX