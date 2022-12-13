Globos de Oro 2023: Jenna Ortega recibe su primera nominación a Mejor actriz por Merlina

Una vez más 'La familia Addams' demuestra que sin importar época y generación se ha ganado el cariño en la industria del entretenimiento y es ahora la serie de Netflix, 'Wednesday' por su traducción a México 'Merlina'
quien se posiciona como favorita y ya tiene sus dos primeras nominaciones a los Globos de oro 2023.
Las nominaciones se revelaron esta mañana y en ellas destaca la actriz Jenna Ortega,
quien fue nominada en la categoría de "Actriz de Comedia" por su interpretación en la serie de Tim Burton que se estrenó el pasado 23 de noviembre.
Asimismo, la serie ha sido nominada también en la categoría "Mejor serie de comedia o musical", lo cual ha sido una sorpresa para muchos ya que el audiovisual solo tiene 20 días de estreno.
Jenna Ortega competirá en esta categoría con Quinta Brunson de “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; y Jean Smart, “Hacks”.
La segunda temporada de Merlina todavía no tiene fecha de estreno pero para el gigante del streaming así como para Tim Burton ha sido todo un éxito esta nueva entrega.
La ceremonia de premiación de los Globos de Oro que celebrará su 80 edición se llevará a cabo el próximo 10 de enero y tendrá al comediante Jerrod Carmichael como anfitrión.
Mejor serie de drama:
“Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “House of the Dragon”; “Ozark”; “Severance”.
Mejor actriz, serie de drama:
Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”; Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”; Zendaya, “Euphoria”.
Mejor actor, serie de drama:
Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”; Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”; Diego Luna, “Andor”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance”.
Mejor serie de comedia o musical:
“Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Wednesday”.
Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical:
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.
Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical:
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; “Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.
Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
“Black Bird”; “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Pam & Tommy”; “The Dropout”; “The White Lotus”.
Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”; Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”.
Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”; Colin Firth, “The Staircase”; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”.
Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble”; Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Niecy Nash, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus.”
Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”; Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”; Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”; Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”.
