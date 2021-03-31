Llegó el mes de abril y con el Netflix anunció la baja de algunas series y películas de su catálogo de contenido, y algunos usuarios ya comenzaron a protestar en redes sociales.
Será un total de 44 títulos que dejarán de aparecer en la plataforma, si bien es problable que algunos regresen, lo cierto es que primero deberán renovar la licencia para su distribución.
Como ya es costumbre, la plataforma reveló la lista completa del contenido que dejará de aparecer en la plataforma estreaming a partir del primero de abil.
Estos son los títulos que dejan Netflix a partir del 1 de abril:
Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer
Born to Be Free
The Search for Life in Space
Operation Odessa
A Man called God
Cain and Abel
I am Maris
The Spy who fell to Earth
Sinister Circle
JingleKids
Battle: Los Angeles
The Dictator
The Condemned 2
Rápidos y furiosos 7
Socha Na Ta
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Aerial
Acts of Violence
'Rápidos y Furiosos: Hobbs & Shaw'
Amityville: the awakening
Benavidez’s case
De sicario a youtuber
The fast and furious
The fast and furious: Tokyo drift
Fast and furious
Fast Five
Fast and furious 6
The girl who leapt through time
Pasante de moda
Viaje al centro de la tierra
The Witch: Parte 1
La guerra de los mundos
Una
Random hearts
Pet Sematary
Pet Sematary 2
Operation Red Sea
The Negotiation
My Best Friend
Monstrum
Miss Simpatia 2
The manchurian candidate
Live by night
Bala loca
Gold stars: the story of the FIFA world cup tournaments
No olvides hacer un maratón esta noche para despedirte de tus títulos favoritos.
