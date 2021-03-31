LogoTVNOTAS

31 de Marzo del 2021 por @TVNotasmx / Foto: Pixabay

Todo el contenido que dirá adiós a Netflix en abril

La plataforma se despide de algunas series y películas de su catálogo. 

Llegó el mes de abril y con el Netflix anunció la baja de algunas series y películas de su catálogo de contenido, y algunos usuarios ya comenzaron a protestar en redes sociales. 
 
Será un total de 44 títulos que dejarán de aparecer en la plataforma, si bien es problable que algunos regresen, lo cierto es que primero deberán renovar la licencia para su distribución. 
 
Como ya es costumbre, la plataforma reveló la lista completa del contenido que dejará de aparecer en la plataforma estreaming a partir del primero de abil. 
 
 
Estos son los títulos que dejan Netflix a partir del 1 de abril: 
 
 
Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer 
Born to Be Free
The Search for Life in Space 
Operation Odessa
A Man called God
Cain and Abel 
I am Maris
The Spy who fell to Earth 
Sinister Circle 
JingleKids 
Battle: Los Angeles  
 

The Dictator 
The Condemned 2
Rápidos y furiosos 7
Socha Na Ta
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island 
2 Fast 2 Furious 
The Aerial 
Acts of Violence
'Rápidos y Furiosos: Hobbs & Shaw' 
Amityville: the awakening 
Benavidez’s case 
De sicario a youtuber 
The fast and furious 
The fast and furious: Tokyo drift
Fast and furious 
Fast Five 
Fast and furious 6
The girl who leapt through time
Pasante de moda
Viaje al centro de la tierra
The Witch: Parte 1
La guerra de los mundos
Una  
 

Random hearts
Pet Sematary 
Pet Sematary 2
Operation Red Sea 
The Negotiation 
My Best Friend 
Monstrum 
Miss Simpatia 2
The manchurian candidate 
Live by night
Bala loca
Gold stars: the story of the FIFA world cup tournaments 
 
No olvides hacer un maratón esta noche para despedirte de tus títulos favoritos. 
Netflix
