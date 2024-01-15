Critics’ Choice Award 2024: Oppenheimer triunfa en la gala de premios

La 29ª edición de los Critics’ Choice Awards iluminó The Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, con una impresionante gala que congregó a destacados actores, directores y personalidades del mundo del espectáculo.

Este prestigioso evento, que ha honrrado lo más destacado del cine y la televisión durante casi tres décadas, contó con la conducción de Chelsea Handler, quien fue la anfitriona de la ceremonia en 2024.

Uno de los momentos más memorables fue la ovación dedicada a Harrison Ford, quien recibió con honor el tan merecido Premio a la Trayectoria Profesional, que reconoció su versatilidad y permanencia en la industria del cine.

Dos grandes protagonistas de la velada fueron las producciones ‘Oppenheimer’ y ‘Barbie’ que se destacaron al arrasar con varios premios en distintas categorías.

Sin embargo fue ‘Oppenheimer’ de Christopher Nolan, que fue reconocida a Mejor Película del 2023.

Te compartimos la lista de ganadores:

Mejor Película

Ganadora: ‘Oppenheimer’

‘American Fiction’,Barbie’,'The Color Purple’,'The Holdovers’,'Killers of the Flower Moon’,'Maestro’,'Oppenheimer’,'Past Lives’,'Poor Things’,'Saltburn’.

Mejor Director

Ganador: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’,Greta Gerwig, ‘Barbie’,Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Poor Things’, Alexander Payne, ‘The Holdovers’,Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

Mejor Actor

Ganador: Paul Giamatti ‘The Holdovers’

Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’, Leonardo DiCaprio, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Colman Domingo, ‘Rustin’, Cillian Murphy, ‘Oppenheimer’, Jeffrey Wright,’ American Fiction’.

Mejor Actriz

Ganadora: Emma Stone ‘Poor Things’

Otras nominadas: Lily Gladstone ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Sandra Hüller, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’,Greta Lee, ‘Past Lives’, Carey Mulligan, ‘Maestro’,Margot Robbie, ‘Barbie’

Poor Things

Mejor Serie de Animación:

Ganadora: ‘Scott Pilgrim despega’ (Netflix)

Otros nominados: ‘Bluey’ (Disney+), ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (Fox), ‘Harley Quinn’ (HBO | Max), ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ (Paramount+), ‘Young Love’ (HBO | Max)

Trayectoria profesional:

Harrison Ford: El legendario actor fue honrado con el premio a la trayectoria profesional.

Harrison Ford se despidió de su personaje de arqueólogo en Indiana Jones / Instagram: @harrisonford_tohonor_official

Mejor Conjunto Actoral:

Ganadora: ‘Oppenheimer’

Otras nominadas: ‘Air’, ‘Barbie’, ‘The Color Purple’, ‘The Holdovers’, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Se invirtió un aproximado de 100 millones de dólares en la producción de Oppenheimer / Archivo TVNotas

Mejor Guión Adaptado:

Ganador: Cord Jefferson, ‘American Fiction’

Otros nominados: Kelly Fremon Craig, ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’, Andrew Haigh, ‘All of Us Strangers’, Tony McNamara, ‘Poor Things’, Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’, Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Mejor Guión Original:

Ganadores: Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, ‘Barbie’

Otros nominados: Samy Burch, ‘May December’, Alex Convery, ‘Air’, Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, ‘Maestro’, David Hemingson, ‘The Holdovers’, Celine Song, ‘Past Lives’

Margot Robbie protagoniza la nueva película sobre Barbie que dirige Greta Gerwig, directora de (Mujercitas 2019). / Instagram: @barbiethemovie

Mejores Actores de Serie de Comedia:

Mejor Actor: Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’ (FX)

Otros nominados: Bill Hader, ‘Barry’ (HBO | Max), Steve Martin, ‘Only Murders In The Building’ (Hulu), Kayvan Novak, ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ (FX), Drew Tarver, ‘The Other Two’ (HBO | Max), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, ‘Reservation Dogs’

(FX).

Mejor Actriz: Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’ (FX)

Otras nominadas: Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ (Prime Video), Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC), Bridget Everett, ‘Somebody Somewhere’ (HBO | Max), Devery Jacobs, ‘Reservation Dogs’ (FX), Natasha Lyonne, ‘Poker Face’ (Peacock).

Mejor Diseño de Producción:

Ganadoras: Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer, ‘Barbie’

Otros nominados: Suzie Davies y Charlotte Dirickx, ‘Saltburn’, Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, ‘Oppenheimer’, Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, James Price, Shona Heath y Szusza Mihalek, ‘Poor Things’, Adam Stockhausen y Kris Moran, ‘Asteroid City’

Margot Robbie protagoniza la nueva película sobre Barbie que dirige Greta Gerwig, directora de (Mujercitas 2019). / Instagram: @barbiethemovie

Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa:

Ganadora: ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Otras nominadas: ‘Godzilla Minus One’, ‘Perfect Days’, ‘Society of the Snow’, ‘The Taste of Things’, ‘The Zone of Interest’.

Mejor Fotografía:

Ganador: Hoyte van Hoytema, ‘Oppenheimer’

Otros nominados: Matthew Libatique, ‘Maestro’, Rodrigo Prieto, ‘Barbie’, Rodrigo Prieto, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Robbie Ryan, ‘Poor Things’, Linus Sandgren, ‘Saltburn’.

Mejor Canción:

Ganadora: ‘I’m just Ken’, ‘Barbie’

Otras nominadas: ‘Dance the Night’, ‘Barbie’, ‘Peaches’, ‘La película de Super Mario Bros.’, ‘Road to Freedom’, ‘Rustin’, ‘This Wish’, ‘Wish’, ‘What Was I Made For?’, ‘Barbie’.

SeeHer Award:

Ganadora: America Ferrera

Mejores Actores de serie o película para televisión:

Mejor Actor: Steven Yeun, ‘Beef’ (Netflix)

Otros nominados: Matt Bomer, ‘Fellow Travelers’ (Showtime), Tom Holland, ‘The Crowded Room’ (Apple TV+), David Oyelowo, ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ (Paramount+), Tony Shalhoub, ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie’ (Peacock), Kiefer Sutherland, ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’ (Showtime).

Mejor Actriz: Ali Wong, ‘Beef’ (Netflix)

Otras nominadas: Carla Gugino, ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ (Netflix), Kaitlyn Dever, ‘No One Will Save You’ (Hulu), Brie Larson, ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ (Apple TV+), Bel Powley, ‘A Small Light’ (National Geographic), Sydney Sweeney, ‘Reality’ (HBO | Max), Juno Temple, ‘Fargo’ (FX).

Mejores Actores de Reparto:

Mejor Actor: Robert Downey Jr., ‘Oppenheimer’

Otros nominados: Sterling K. Brown, ‘American Fiction’, Robert De Niro, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Ryan Gosling, ‘Barbie’, Charles Melton, ‘May December’, Mark Ruffalo, ‘Poor Things’.

Mejor Actriz: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, ‘The Holdovers’

Otras nominadas: Emily Blunt, ‘Oppenheimer’, Danielle Brooks, ‘The Color Purple’, America Ferrera, ‘Barbie’, Jodie Foster, ‘Nyad’, Julianne Moore, ‘May December’.

Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven:

Ganador: Dominic Sessa, ‘The Holdovers’

Otros nominados: Abby Ryder Fortson, ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’, Ariana Greenblatt, ‘Barbie’, Calah Lane, ‘Wonka’, Milo Machado Graner, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, ‘The Creator’.

Mejor serie dramática

Ganadora: Sucesion HBO

Otros nominados:'The Crown’ (Netflix),'The Diplomat’ (Netflix),'The Last of Us’ (HBO | Max),'Loki’ (Disney+),'The Morning Show’ (Apple TV+), ‘Star Trek': Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+), ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ (HBO | Max).

