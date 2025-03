¿De que murió Adan Manzano, periodista deportivo del Super Bowl? Le habrían quitado la vida

Kenner PD just released a picture of Kansas City Telemundo reporter Adan Manzano and Danette Colbert at the Kenner Comfort Inn, between 4 & 5 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 5 the morning Manzano died. Colbert was later arrested and accused of stealing Manzano’s phone and credit card. pic.twitter.com/eOZyMCOneO