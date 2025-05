Comentarista se desmaya en plena transmisión en vivo; así fue el momento

A frightening moment aired live on Fox News @ Night Thursday, leaving viewers shocked and concerned. Political commentator Camryn Kinsey suddenly fainted mid-sentence while discussing President Biden’s latest remarks. In the clip, Kinsey struggles to stay focused, blinking excessively and losing her train of thought. She said, “This is about incompetency, it’s not about uh, uh, ideology,” before falling off her chair, unconscious. @Fox News #foxnews #foxnewschannel