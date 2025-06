Fallece querida actriz; redes sociales se despiden de la inolvidable ‘Mujer de las nieves’

Shiho Fujimura (藤村 志保) passed away on June 12, 2025. She was one of the most elegant and enduring presences in Japanese cinema, with a career that stretched over 60 years. Most of you may recognize her as Yuki-onna (雪女) in "The Snow Woman" (怪談雪女郎), which remains iconic… pic.twitter.com/yIca8sdzg8