Famosa influencer perdió la vista a los 17 años por una rara enfermedad y ahora busca no heredarla a su bebé

I get horrible comments all the time… people seem to worry a lot about me becoming a mother because I’m blind but these are my actual worries. There’s a link to my channel in my bio if you want to see the rest of my worries ❤️ people’s comments will never get me down, they just make me want to live more loud and proud in the body that I’ve been given ❤️ sharing my story about my IVF journey in a few months is so exciting because we don’t see that representation in the media so I will never stop sharing because the reason I do what I do is for other people to feel less alone ❤️ #IVF #IVFJourney #Parenting