Muerte de influencer conmociona las redes; ¡él anuncia que está muerto a un mes del nacimiento de su bebé!

Tanner Martin, the beloved influencer whose candid posts about living with cancer touched millions, has died at the age of 30. The news came from Tanner himself – in a moving, pre-recorded video posted to Instagram by his wife, Shay Wright, on Wednesday. ‘Hey, it’s me, Tanner. If you are watching this, I am dead,’ he says with a smile. Though visibly weakened by illness, Tanner remained disarmingly upbeat as he addressed his audience for the final time. The farewell came just 41 days after Tanner and Shay welcomed their first child, a daughter named AmyLou. #tragic #cancer #tannerandshay #influencer